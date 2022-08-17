How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Sung jae Im hits his drive on the 15th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished third in this tournament a year ago, Sung-Jae Im has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware August 18-21.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club

Im's Statistics

In this week's event, Im will seek his fourth straight top-20 finish.

Im has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished below par 11 times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 12 -10 $348,750 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 2 -15 $649,700 July 21-24 3M Open 2 -14 $667,500 July 14-17 The Open Championship 81 +4 $31,200 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0

