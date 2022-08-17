How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished third in this tournament a year ago, Sung-Jae Im has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware August 18-21.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Im's Statistics
- In this week's event, Im will seek his fourth straight top-20 finish.
- Im has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished below par 11 times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Im has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
12
-10
$348,750
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
2
-15
$649,700
July 21-24
3M Open
2
-14
$667,500
July 14-17
The Open Championship
81
+4
$31,200
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
