How to Watch Taylor Moore at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Moore will compete August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. In his last tournament he finished 31st in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting -6 at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Taylor Moore at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Moore's Statistics
- Moore has qualified for the weekend in seven straight events.
- Moore has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
31
-6
$78,886
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
5
-13
$270,100
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
6
-19
$304,500
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
65
E
$7,881
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
