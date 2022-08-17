How to Watch Taylor Moore at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Taylor Moore plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Moore will compete August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware. In his last tournament he finished 31st in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, shooting -6 at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Taylor Moore at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Moore's Statistics

Moore has qualified for the weekend in seven straight events.

Moore has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.

Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 31 -6 $78,886 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 5 -13 $270,100 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 6 -19 $304,500 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 65 E $7,881 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308

