How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 18, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Taylor Pendrith plays his shot on the seventeenth fairway during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Pendrith enters play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind after a 68th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Pendrith's Statistics

Pendrith will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Pendrith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 68 +3 $31,350 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 13 -10 $123,188 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 2 -21 $635,600 July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 11 -11 $89,725 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354

