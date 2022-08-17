How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Taylor Pendrith enters play August 18-21 in the 2022 BMW Championship at TPC Southwind after a 68th-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Taylor Pendrith at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Pendrith's Statistics
- Pendrith will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to nine by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Pendrith has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Pendrith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
68
+3
$31,350
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
13
-10
$123,188
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
2
-21
$635,600
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
11
-11
$89,725
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
