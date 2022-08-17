How to Watch Tom Hoge at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course August 18-21, Tom Hoge will try to build upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2021, he shot -7 and placed 49th at TPC Southwind.
How to Watch Tom Hoge at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hoge's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
MC
-1
$0
July 21-24
3M Open
4
-13
$315,625
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)