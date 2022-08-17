Skip to main content

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Tom Hoge plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 18-21, Tom Hoge will try to build upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2021, he shot -7 and placed 49th at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the BMW Championship

  • Date: August 18-21, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Wilmington, Delaware
  • Course: Wilmington Country Club
  • Location: Wilmington, Delaware
  • Course: Wilmington Country Club

Hoge's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 11-14

FedEx St. Jude Championship

MC

-1

$0

July 21-24

3M Open

4

-13

$315,625

July 14-17

The Open Championship

MC

+6

$0

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+7

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+7

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
17
2022

BMW Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
