How to Watch Tom Hoge at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Tom Hoge plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course August 18-21, Tom Hoge will try to build upon his last performance at the BMW Championship. In 2021, he shot -7 and placed 49th at TPC Southwind.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club

Hoge's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last eight rounds, Hoge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship MC -1 $0 July 21-24 3M Open 4 -13 $315,625 July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0

