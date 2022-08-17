How to Watch Tony Finau at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Tony Finau plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last time out at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Tony Finau posted a fifth-place finish, and he enters the 2022 BMW Championship looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Tony Finau at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Finau's Statistics

Finau enters this tournament with three straight top-five placements.

Finau will seek to make the cut for the sixth straight event.

Finau has carded 15 straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in 15 straight.

Finau has finished below par 12 times, completed his day without a bogey five times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day twice while finishing with a top-five score six times and a top-10 score seven times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round eight times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day 11 times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 5 -11 $480,000 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 1 -26 $1,512,000 July 21-24 3M Open 1 -17 $1,350,000 July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775

Regional restrictions apply.