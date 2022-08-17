How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 12, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Trey Mullinax plays from the fairway during the second round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Mullinax hits the links in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 after a fifth-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club

Mullinax's Statistics

Mullinax will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Mullinax has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in six straight rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Mullinax has finished below par 10 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Mullinax has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 5 -11 $480,000 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 37 -10 $36,540 July 14-17 The Open Championship 21 -9 $120,286 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 1 -25 $666,000 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0

