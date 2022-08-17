How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Trey Mullinax hits the links in the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 after a fifth-place finish in the FedEx St. Jude Championship in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Trey Mullinax at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mullinax's Statistics
- Mullinax will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Mullinax has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in six straight rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Mullinax has finished below par 10 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Mullinax has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
5
-11
$480,000
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
37
-10
$36,540
July 14-17
The Open Championship
21
-9
$120,286
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
1
-25
$666,000
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)