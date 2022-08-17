Troy Merritt at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Troy Merritt ended the weekend at -7, good for a 28th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Troy Merritt at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Merritt's Statistics
- Merritt has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Merritt has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
28
-7
$107,250
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
14
-15
$153,300
July 21-24
3M Open
49
-1
$18,885
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
30
+1
$57,193
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
