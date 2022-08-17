Troy Merritt at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Troy Merritt ended the weekend at -7, good for a 28th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV

Merritt's Statistics

Merritt has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Merritt has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 28 -7 $107,250 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 14 -15 $153,300 July 21-24 3M Open 49 -1 $18,885 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 30 +1 $57,193 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0

