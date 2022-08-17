Troy Merritt at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

Skip to main content

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee, Troy Merritt ended the weekend at -7, good for a 28th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 BMW Championship August 18-21 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the BMW Championship

  • Date: August 18-21, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Wilmington, Delaware
  • Course: Wilmington Country Club
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Merritt's Statistics

  • Merritt has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
  • Merritt has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Merritt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

August 11-14

FedEx St. Jude Championship

28

-7

$107,250

July 28-31

Rocket Mortgage Classic

14

-15

$153,300

July 21-24

3M Open

49

-1

$18,885

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

30

+1

$57,193

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

How To Watch

August
17
2022

BMW Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
