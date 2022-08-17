How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Tyrrell Hatton waits to play on the 18th green during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 16th in this tournament a year ago, Tyrrell Hatton has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware August 18-21.

How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Hatton's Statistics

Hatton will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hatton has finished below par eight times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 31 -6 $78,886 August 4- 7 Wyndham Championship 8 -11 $198,925 July 14-17 The Open Championship 11 -11 $231,000 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 24 E $72,254 June 16-19 U.S. Open 56 +13 $38,511

