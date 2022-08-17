How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 16th in this tournament a year ago, Tyrrell Hatton has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 BMW Championship in Wilmington, Delaware August 18-21.
How to Watch Tyrrell Hatton at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Hatton's Statistics
- Hatton will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hatton has finished below par eight times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Hatton has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
31
-6
$78,886
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
8
-11
$198,925
July 14-17
The Open Championship
11
-11
$231,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
24
E
$72,254
June 16-19
U.S. Open
56
+13
$38,511
