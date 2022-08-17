How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Viktor Hovland placed 17th in the BMW Championship in 2021, shooting a -15 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher August 18-21 at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware.
How to Watch Viktor Hovland at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Hovland's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hovland has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Hovland has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
20
-8
$152,813
July 14-17
The Open Championship
4
-14
$654,000
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
51
+5
$29,760
Regional restrictions apply.
August
17
2022
BMW Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
