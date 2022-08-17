How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Will Zalatoris enters the 2022 BMW Championship after shooting -15 to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Will Zalatoris at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Zalatoris' Statistics
- Zalatoris has qualified for the weekend four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Zalatoris has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 six times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Zalatoris has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
1
-15
$2,700,000
August 4- 7
Wyndham Championship
21
-9
$73,608
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
20
-13
$99,120
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
