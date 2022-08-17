How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wyndham Clark, the No. 183 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the BMW Championship
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
Clark's Statistics
- Clark has made the cut six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Clark has finished below par nine times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
28
-7
$107,250
July 28-31
Rocket Mortgage Classic
8
-17
$254,100
July 21-24
3M Open
38
-3
$31,125
July 14-17
The Open Championship
76
+1
$31,513
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
