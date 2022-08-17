How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Wyndham Clark, the No. 183 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 31st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club August 18-21.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Wilmington Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Clark's Statistics

Clark has made the cut six times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Clark has finished below par nine times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 28 -7 $107,250 July 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic 8 -17 $254,100 July 21-24 3M Open 38 -3 $31,125 July 14-17 The Open Championship 76 +1 $31,513 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262

Regional restrictions apply.