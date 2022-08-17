Xander Schauffele at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 13, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Xander Schauffele plays his tee shot on the ninth hole during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He placed 49th at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the BMW Championship

Date: August 18-21, 2022

August 18-21, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Course: Wilmington Country Club

Schauffele's Statistics

Schauffele has made the cut in eight straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par eight times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings August 11-14 FedEx St. Jude Championship 57 -2 $34,200 July 14-17 The Open Championship 15 -10 $165,583 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 1 -7 $1,378,143 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 1 -19 $1,494,000 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302

