Xander Schauffele at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | August 18-21

How to Watch Xander Schauffele at the BMW Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Xander Schauffele seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 BMW Championship. He placed 49th at the par-72 Wilmington Country Club in 2021.
- Date: August 18-21, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
- Course: Wilmington Country Club
- Location: Wilmington, Delaware
Schauffele's Statistics
- Schauffele has made the cut in eight straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished below par eight times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Schauffele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
August 11-14
FedEx St. Jude Championship
57
-2
$34,200
July 14-17
The Open Championship
15
-10
$165,583
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
1
-7
$1,378,143
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
1
-19
$1,494,000
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
