How to Watch BMW Championship, First Round: Stream PGA Tour Golf Live

With Tiger Woods rallying the PGA Tour the best golfers tee off the first round of the BMW Championship today.

The best field in golf this week heads to Wilmington, Delaware, for the BMW Championship this week. Nine of the top-10 players in the FedEx Cup Standings this season are in action as well as 24 of the top 25 overall. This field is stacked with tour leader Will Zalatoris, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and many more. It took playoff holes for Zalatoris to get it done, but the new leader in the FedEx Cup Standings picked up the first win of his career on the PGA Tour at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

How to Watch BMW Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Zalatoris is coming off his first career win and finally getting over the hump after three second-place finishes and nine total top-10 finishes this season.

As a rookie, Zalatoris had a similar season with eight top-10 finishes, including one second-place finish in his 25 tournaments.

He enters as one of the favorites this week (+1400), tied with Matthew Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Scheffler, Cantlay and Thomas who are all tied with the third-best overall odds to win.

McIlroy (+1000) comes in with the best odds with Rahm (+1200) right behind him as the two former No. 1-ranked golfers look to climb back to the top of the rankings.

Over the past three years, this tournament was won by Cantlay last year in a playoff over Bryson DeChambeau, Rahm in a playoff over Dustin Johnson and Thomas by three strokes over the field.

This is one of the most competitive, high-level tournaments outside of the majors on the PGA Tour calendar.

