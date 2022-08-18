How to Watch Czech Masters, First Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The 2022 D + D Real Czech Masters tees off with Thomas Pieters as the top ranked golfer on Thursday.

The DP World Tour heads to the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic for the D + D Real Czech Masters starting on Thursday. The field features two Top 11 ranked players in the standings in Thomas Pieters and Thriston Lawrence. They look to build on their season points totals. Victor Perez is also in the field along with Rafa Cabrera Bello giving this tournament some competitive star power.

How to Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round on fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Ewen Ferguson won the last event on the DP World Tour after a record breaking first round and then holding on at the end for his second career win. 

Entering this tournament, Pieters is the favorite to win. The Belgium golfer has six wins for his career at just 30-years-old, with one already coming this season.

In addition to that he has second place finish and two more finishes between fourth and 10th this season to build on his position as the sixth ranked golfer on the DP World Tour.

This tournament has been in play since 2014 with Jamie Donaldson winning the first tournament in 2014. Johannes Veerman won the most recent in 2021 and Pieters picked up two wins (2015, 2019) on this course.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18874718
Golf

How to Watch U.S. Open: Amateur Round of 32: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18558029
Golf

How to Watch Czech Masters, First Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
emma-raducanu
Tennis

How to Watch Cincinnati - Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants vs. Diamondbacks: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Aug 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) follows through on a swing of the bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Soccer

CF Pachuca vs. CF America: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Aug 13, 2022; Frisco, Texas, USA; FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco (20) celebrates after scoring a goal against the San Jose Earthquakes in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago
Aug 16, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner (6) can t make a play on a home run hit by Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 8/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff12 hours ago