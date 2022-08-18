How to Watch Czech Masters, First Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The 2022 D + D Real Czech Masters tees off with Thomas Pieters as the top ranked golfer on Thursday.

The DP World Tour heads to the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic for the D + D Real Czech Masters starting on Thursday. The field features two Top 11 ranked players in the standings in Thomas Pieters and Thriston Lawrence. They look to build on their season points totals. Victor Perez is also in the field along with Rafa Cabrera Bello giving this tournament some competitive star power.

How to Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, First Round Today:

Game Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Ewen Ferguson won the last event on the DP World Tour after a record breaking first round and then holding on at the end for his second career win.

Entering this tournament, Pieters is the favorite to win. The Belgium golfer has six wins for his career at just 30-years-old, with one already coming this season.

In addition to that he has second place finish and two more finishes between fourth and 10th this season to build on his position as the sixth ranked golfer on the DP World Tour.

This tournament has been in play since 2014 with Jamie Donaldson winning the first tournament in 2014. Johannes Veerman won the most recent in 2021 and Pieters picked up two wins (2015, 2019) on this course.

