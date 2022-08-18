How to Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, Second Round: Stream Golf Live

The second round of the D + D Real Czech Masters tees off with Louis De Jager in the lead on Friday.

In the first round of the D + D Real Czech Masters, Louis De Jager was able to take a one-stroke lead over the field at eight-under-par entering today’s second round from the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague, Czech Republic. He is one stroke ahead of the top-rated golfer in the field, Thomas Pieters, who finished his day as the leader in the clubhouse until De Jager took his spot to end the day. Pieters came in as the top-ranked player on the DP World in the field this week and wrapped up his first round just a stroke behind the leader.

Through the first 18 holes, Pieters enjoyed either the lead or a share of the lead with his strong start on the front nine with five birdies, including three in a row to start his day. On the back nine, he bookended his day with two bogeys wrapped around four more birdies for a seven under par.

When he went to the clubhouse, Pieters was in the lead, then saw De Jager tie it on the 15th hole before taking the lead outright on the 18th.

For De Jager, he finished with eight birdies and zero bogeys on the day, spreading his birdies out evenly with four on the front nine and four more on the back nine.

Four others are tied at six under par in Johannes Veerman, Marcel Schneider, Jordan Gumberg and Tapio Pulkkanen just two strokes off the lead.

The course is playing well as the top six players after the first round has combined for 40 birdies, one eagle and just three bogeys through the first 18 holes of play.

