How to Watch U.S. Open: Amateur Round of 32: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

How to Watch U.S. Open Golf Championship, U.S. Amateur Round of 32: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The U.S. Open Golf Championship continues in New Jersey with the U.S. Amateur round of 32 on Thursday.

The U.S. Open Golf Championship, U.S. Amateur round of 32 continues at the Arcola Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. The best men’s amateur golfers take the course for more stroke play action that will pair the golfers down to the round of 16 after the matches today.

How to Watch U.S. Open Golf Championship, U.S. Amateur, Round of 32 today:

Match Date: Aug. 18, 2022

Match Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream U.S. Open Golf Championship, U.S. Amateur, Round of 32 on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Ridgewood Country Club hosts its fifth U.S. Open Golf Championship for U.S. Amateur.

In the round of 64, the top ranked golfer Luke Gutschewski (Nebraska) lost in 20 holes to Peyton Snoeberger (Indiana). That was just the beginning of the upsets.

Second ranked Michael Thorbjornsen (Massachusetts), fifth ranked Gordon Sargent (Alabama), sixth ranked Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), ninth ranked Cohen Trolio (Mississippi) and 10th ranked Rasmus Neergaard Petersen (Denmark) all lost.

Now the top remaining seeds in the final 32 are Hugo Townsend (Sweden) who will take on Campbell Kremer (Kentucky) today and fourth ranked Fred Biondi (Brazil) plays Sam Bennett (Texas).

Today features the round of 32 and the round of 16 afterwards in the afternoon to set up Friday’s quarterfinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
18
2022

U.S. Open Golf Championship, U.S. Amateur, Round of 32

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
