How to Watch BMW Championship, Second Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

Keegan Bradley enters the second round of the BMW Championship in Delaware with a one-stroke lead.

The first round of the BMW Championship from Wilmington, Delaware saw strong play from the field with Keegan Bradley holding a one-stroke lead after a seven under par round. He is one stroke ahead of Adam Scott and two strokes ahead of a trio led by Justin Thomas, who is never someone a leader wants to see lurking behind them entering the weekend. The first round of the BMW Championship saw some amazing shots and play, with Bradley holding a one-stroke lead over the field. Bradley was able to build his small lead in the first round with an electric front nine and a steady back nine. He ended his day with six birdies on the front nine and no bogeys, with three birdies in four holes to start and end the first nine holes.

How to Watch BMW Championship, Second Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

On the back nine, he slowed down with just two birdies and one bogey overall to ward off the rest of the field.

Scott had a similar scoring round with seven birdies and just one bogey, making a push on the back nine to take the lead, but coming up just short.

The trio tied at five under par includes Harold Varner III who scored in clusters with a bogey and three birdies between the second and fifth holes and then two birdies, an eagle and a bogey between the 11th and 14th holes.

Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and others are all tied at three under par still in the hunt.

Coming off his first win on the PGA Tour, Will Zalatoris is at just one under par and has a lot of work to do to catch the leaders. Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm are both tied at two over par, in a position to miss the cut if they do not pick it up early today.

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Keegan Bradley watches his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

How to Watch BMW Championship, Second Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
