The third round of the D + D Real Czech Masters tees off with Gavin Green in the lead on Saturday.

The weekend is here for the DP World Tour’s D + D Real Czech Masters in Prague, in the Czech Republic, with Gavin Green holding a three-stroke lead over the field. Through two rounds, Green is sitting at 14-under-par with Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell and Thomas Pieters all tied for second place at 11-under-par. Heading into the weekend, Green is in a position to build on his lead as the 28-year-old is in the best position of his career to win his first tournament on the DP World Tour in what will be a very exciting weekend of golf out of Europe.

How to Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Mansell shot a 66 to move into a tie for second place, just three strokes behind the leader heading into the weekend.

Green shot into the lead with a 63 on Friday behind five birdies and two eagles with no bogeys. He shot a clean scorecard in the second round and vaulted from being tied for seventh place to a three-stroke lead.

Tied in second place is Pieters, who was right there after the first round as well. He wrapped his second round with four birdies and a clean scorecard with no bogeys on the day.

Schneider and Mansell both have rounds of 66 and 67 to keep themselves in contention entering the weekend with consistent play overall.

Tristan Lawrence is tied for 15th place and sits at seven-under-par entering the weekend as the second highest ranked player in the field this week.

