Skip to main content

How to Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The third round of the D + D Real Czech Masters tees off with Gavin Green in the lead on Saturday.

The weekend is here for the DP World Tour’s D + D Real Czech Masters in Prague, in the Czech Republic, with Gavin Green holding a three-stroke lead over the field. Through two rounds, Green is sitting at 14-under-par with Marcel Schneider, Richard Mansell and Thomas Pieters all tied for second place at 11-under-par. Heading into the weekend, Green is in a position to build on his lead as the 28-year-old is in the best position of his career to win his first tournament on the DP World Tour in what will be a very exciting weekend of golf out of Europe.

How to Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

Mansell shot a 66 to move into a tie for second place, just three strokes behind the leader heading into the weekend.

Green shot into the lead with a 63 on Friday behind five birdies and two eagles with no bogeys. He shot a clean scorecard in the second round and vaulted from being tied for seventh place to a three-stroke lead.

Tied in second place is Pieters, who was right there after the first round as well. He wrapped his second round with four birdies and a clean scorecard with no bogeys on the day.

Schneider and Mansell both have rounds of 66 and 67 to keep themselves in contention entering the weekend with consistent play overall.

Tristan Lawrence is tied for 15th place and sits at seven-under-par entering the weekend as the second highest ranked player in the field this week.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
20
2022

D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
6:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1007146666h
Golf

How to Watch D+D Real Czech Masters, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas
USATSI_18893955
High School Football

How to Watch Santa Margarita at San Juan Hills, High School Football

By Ben Macaluso
USATSI_18706948
Auto Racing

How to Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Qualifying in Canada

By Kristofer Habbas
Aug 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Kansas City Current North Carolina Courage NWSL
Soccer

How to Watch Angel City FC at Kansas City Current: Stream NWSL Online, TV Channel

By Christine Brown
NHRA Steve Torrence
NHRA

How to Watch Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals Qualifying: Stream Drag Racing Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas
Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Detroit Tigers during the eight inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Aug 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Alex Verdugo (99) in the on-deck circle against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Albert Almora Jr. (3) makes a leaping catch on a fly ball off the bat of Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Rhys Hoskins (17) in the third inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Philadelphia Phillies At Cincinnati Reds
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff