How to Watch U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals: Stream Golf Live, TV Channel

The final eight golfers at the U.S. Amateur enter the quarterfinals today.

The 2022 U.S. Open Golf Championship's U.S. Amateur enters the quarterfinals with the final eight golfers in stroke play competition from The Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. All of the golfers that advanced from the round of 64 played two matches yesterday in a test of skill and endurance with the quarterfinals today, semifinals tomorrow and the finals on Sunday. Dylan Menante enters the quarterfinals as the top-ranked remaining amateur as the Pepperdine star looks to keep his winning ways going as an amateur.

How to Watch U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals today:

Game Date: Aug. 19, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch U.S. Amateur Quarterfinals online with fuboTV: Start with your free trial today!

The top half of the bracket features the top-ranked remaining player in Menante (California) as the 16th seed taking on 55th seeded Nicholas Gross (Pennsylvania). Whoever wins that match will take on the winner of Sam Bennett (Texas) and Stewart Hagestad (California) in the semifinals.

Over on the other side of the bracket, 34th seeded Ben Carr (Georgia) takes on 26th seeded Alex Price (Virginia) and 51st seeded Shea Lague (California) is challenged by 59th seeded Derek Hitchner (Minnesota).

California is well represented with three of the final eight golfers, potentially setting up a California finals.

There is no more international flavor left in the tournament after Hayden Hopewell (Australia), David Puig (Spain) and Hugo Townsend (Sweden) all lost in the round of 16 yesterday.

Regional restrictions may apply.