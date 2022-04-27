How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Aaron Baddeley tees off from the 13th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Baddeley hits the links April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following an 18th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Baddeley's Statistics

Baddeley has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Baddeley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +7 $0 September 16-19 Fortinet Championship 36 -7 $32,608

