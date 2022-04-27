How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Baddeley hits the links April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) following an 18th-place finish in the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas his last time in competition.
How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Baddeley's Statistics
- Baddeley has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Baddeley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+7
$0
September 16-19
Fortinet Championship
36
-7
$32,608
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
