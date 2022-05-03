How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2021; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Aaron Baddeley tees off from the 13th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Baddeley didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2018, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Baddeley's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Baddeley has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Baddeley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Baddeley didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 18 -7 $92,606 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 28 -8 $25,345 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +7 $0

