How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Baddeley didn't fare well the last time he hit the links in the Wells Fargo Championship in 2018, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Baddeley's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Baddeley has finished below par five times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Baddeley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Baddeley didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
18
-7
$92,606
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
28
-8
$25,345
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
