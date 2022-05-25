How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Rai enters play in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 after a 46th-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rai's Statistics
- Rai has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Rai has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)