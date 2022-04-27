Skip to main content

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Aaron Rai plays from the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Aaron Rai is in seventh position with a score of -6.

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Mexico Open

Rai's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Rai has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in two of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

29

-6

$55,112

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

MC

+1

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

MC

+8

$0

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

66

+7

$16,800

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

