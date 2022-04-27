How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Aaron Rai is in seventh position with a score of -6.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Rai's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Rai has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last seven rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
66
+7
$16,800
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
