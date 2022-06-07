How to Watch Aaron Rai at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Aaron Rai carded a 26th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Canadian Open looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Rai's Statistics
- Rai will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rai has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
68
+9
$17,556
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
How To Watch
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
