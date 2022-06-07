How to Watch Aaron Rai at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Aaron Rai plays from the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Aaron Rai carded a 26th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 RBC Canadian Open looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Rai's Statistics

Rai will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rai has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 68 +9 $17,556 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955

