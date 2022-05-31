How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Aaron Rai plays from the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rai hits the links June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Colonial Country Club following a 68th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas his last time in competition.

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:

Rai's Statistics

Rai has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Rai has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 68 +9 $17,556 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112

