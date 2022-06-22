How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Aaron Rai posted a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship trying for a better finish.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Rai's Statistics
- Rai has made the cut in four straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Rai has finished below par five times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
68
+9
$17,556
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)