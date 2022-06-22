How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Aaron Rai plays from the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Aaron Rai posted a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Travelers Championship trying for a better finish.

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Rai's Statistics

Rai has made the cut in four straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Rai has finished below par five times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 68 +9 $17,556 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0

