Apr 24, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Aaron Rai plays from the 11th tee during the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rai hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 24th-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.

How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Rai's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Rai has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 24 -9 $60,955 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 29 -6 $55,112 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +8 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 66 +7 $16,800

