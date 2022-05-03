How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Rai hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 24th-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
How to Watch Aaron Rai at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Rai's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Rai has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Rai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
24
-9
$60,955
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+8
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
66
+7
$16,800
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
