How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Aaron Wise hits his tee shot during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Aaron Wise is in seventh position with a score of -6.

How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wise's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Wise has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Wise has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 50 E $50,200 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 17 +2 $183,000

Regional restrictions apply.