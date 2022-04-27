Skip to main content

How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Aaron Wise hits his tee shot during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Aaron Wise is in seventh position with a score of -6.

How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Mexico Open

Wise's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Wise has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Wise has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

21

-8

$83,920

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

-1

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

50

E

$50,200

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

17

+2

$183,000

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
