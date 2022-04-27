How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Aaron Wise is in seventh position with a score of -6.
How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wise's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Wise has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Wise has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
50
E
$50,200
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
17
+2
$183,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)