How to Watch Aaron Wise at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course May 19-22, Aaron Wise will look to build upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot E and finished 17th at TPC Craig Ranch.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Live Stream on fuboTV
Wise's Statistics
- Wise will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Wise has carded six straight under-par rounds.
- Wise has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Wise has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
50
E
$50,200
Regional restrictions apply.
