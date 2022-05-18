How to Watch Aaron Wise at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 16, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Aaron Wise putts during the third round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course May 19-22, Aaron Wise will look to build upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot E and finished 17th at TPC Craig Ranch.

How to Watch Aaron Wise at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Wise's Statistics

Wise will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Wise has carded six straight under-par rounds.

Wise has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Wise has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 50 E $50,200

