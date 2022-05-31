How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Aaron Wise plays his shot on the second fairway during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Wise shot -5 and took ninth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:

Wise's Statistics

Wise has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Wise has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Wise has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.

Wise has one top-10 finish in his last four trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is ninth.

In his last four attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.

The last time Wise golfed this course (2021), he placed ninth.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0

