How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Wise shot -5 and took ninth the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Wise's Statistics
- Wise has made the cut four times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Wise has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Wise has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.
- Wise has one top-10 finish in his last four trips to this course. His average finishing position over that span is ninth.
- In his last four attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.
- The last time Wise golfed this course (2021), he placed ninth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)