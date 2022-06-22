How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Aaron Wise hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Wise hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 coming off a 27th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his last competition.

How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:

Wise's Statistics

Wise will seek to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight event.

Wise has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.

Wise has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

The last time Wise golfed this course (2021), he placed 66th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 27 +5 $127,002 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2 -9 $1,308,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163

