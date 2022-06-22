How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Wise hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 coming off a 27th-place finish in the U.S. Open in his last competition.
How to Watch Aaron Wise at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Wise's Statistics
- Wise will seek to qualify for the weekend for the seventh straight event.
- Wise has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score four times in his last 12 rounds.
- Wise has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in six of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
- The last time Wise golfed this course (2021), he placed 66th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
2
-9
$1,308,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
