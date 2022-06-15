How to Watch Aaron Wise at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Aaron Wise waits to putt on 16 during the final round of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 5, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Pga Memorial Tournament Final Round

Aaron Wise seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He took 35th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2019.

How to Watch Aaron Wise at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Wise's Statistics

Wise has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Wise has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in five straight rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Wise has finished below par nine times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Wise has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2 -9 $1,308,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 51 -13 $21,635 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 21 -8 $83,920

Regional restrictions apply.