How to Watch Aaron Wise at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Wise seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 U.S. Open. He took 35th at the par-71 The Country Club of Brookline in 2019.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Wise's Statistics
- Wise has qualified for the weekend five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Wise has finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in five straight rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Wise has finished below par nine times, while also carding 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Wise has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
2
-9
$1,308,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
51
-13
$21,635
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
21
-8
$83,920
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
