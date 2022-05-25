How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Abraham Ancer enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a ninth-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ancer's Statistics
- Ancer will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Ancer has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Ancer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Ancer finished 14th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
-
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)