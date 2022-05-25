How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Abraham Ancer plays his shot from the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Abraham Ancer enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a ninth-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.

How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

Date: May 26-29, 2022

TV: Golf Channel

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Course: Colonial Country Club

Ancer's Statistics

Ancer will try to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Ancer has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Ancer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his most recent appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Ancer finished 14th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 56 +9 $20,790 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC - $0

