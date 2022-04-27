How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Abraham Ancer tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Abraham Ancer is in 78th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.

How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ancer's Statistics

Ancer has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last three.

He has not finished any of his last three rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Ancer has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last three rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC - $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111

