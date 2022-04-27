How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Abraham Ancer is in 78th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open at Vidanta Vallarta.
How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ancer's Statistics
- Ancer has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last three.
- He has not finished any of his last three rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Ancer has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last three rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
-
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
