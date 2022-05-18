How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Abraham Ancer enters play May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm following a 56th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Ancer's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ancer has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Ancer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
-
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
