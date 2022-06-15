How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Abraham Ancer will appear June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his last tournament he took 32nd in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting +1 at Muirfield Village GC.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Ancer's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ancer has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ancer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
