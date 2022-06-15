How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Abraham Ancer putts on the eighth green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Abraham Ancer will appear June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his last tournament he took 32nd in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, shooting +1 at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Ancer's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Ancer has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ancer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 56 +9 $20,790 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287

