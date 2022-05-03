How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 26, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Abraham Ancer tees off on the 6th hole during the fourth round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Abraham Ancer enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 42nd-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.

How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ancer's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Ancer has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Ancer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.

Ancer last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and placed fourth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +7 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC - $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111

Regional restrictions apply.