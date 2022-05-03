How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Abraham Ancer enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 42nd-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
How to Watch Abraham Ancer at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Ancer's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Ancer has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Ancer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last six rounds.
- Ancer last played at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2018 and placed fourth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+7
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
-
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
