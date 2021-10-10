How to Watch ACCIONA Open de Espana, Final Round

The top-ranked golfer in the world showed he is human everything is up in the air at the ACCIONA Open de Espana.

For two straight days, a local Spaniard was in the hunt for the championship this week finishing both Thursday and Friday in second place. Heading into today, there are two locals at the top of the leaderboard, but Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world fell from his perch on Saturday and gave the lead to Rafa Cabrera Bello (-17) and Adri Arnaus (-15). It is surprising to see the best golfer in the world stumble, but it sets up a potential dramatic ending in Spain today.

How to Watch ACCIONA Open de Espana:

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello has been on fire and nearly perfect for 38 holes and after a -7 finds himself at the top of the leaderboard today.

For Cabrera Bello, he started Thursday with a bogey on the very first hole. Since then, in 53 holes he has shot -17 with 19 birdies and just a remarkably consistent week of golf. If he keeps that consistency up there is no chance for anyone to catch up and challenge him today.

Just two strokes behind, Arnaus and Julien Guerrier (-15) are in the hunt. Arnaus has been almost as consistent as Cabrera Bello.

In his last 42 holes, Arnaus has shot -13 with one bogey and 14 birdies really pushing the pace. Keeping the pressure on the leaders all week as well as today.

For Guerrier, it has been three straight days with a -5 (66). He has one bogey per day and with a fourth 66 on his card, he could wind up in the driver's seat to win the tournament if either of the Spaniards takes their foot off the gas.