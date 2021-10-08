With one round in the books, the top ranked golfer is in the mix and in prime position to make a move today.

Getting to play at home has to have its positives. After one round in Madrid, Spain, Jon Rahm sits in third place (-8) with fellow countryman Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez (-9) in second place. Rahm is from Barrika, Spain.

How to Watch: ACCIONA Open de Espana, Second Round

Game Date: Oct. 8, 2021

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Adri Arnaus (-4), another fellow Spaniard, played well and had some of the better overall strokes on the day.

English golfer Ross McGowan (-10) holds a one stroke lead over the two Spaniards heading into today.

McGowan played a great round yesterday with seven birdies and one eagle, splitting his birdies evenly on the front nine and back nine. His eagle came on 14, in between two birdies. He was on fire on the back nine after playing the front nine very, very well.

Rahm and Garcia Rodriguez had nearly identical rounds. They both had one bogey and one eagle, with Rahm finishing with one less birdie on the day.

He would have been tied for second if he didn’t end the day with a bogey on 18. Before that he was absolutely on fire on the back nine, shooting -6 on eight holes. On the other hand, Garcia Rodriguez started strong with his bogey in the middle, finishing with four birdies on the final five holes.

Today the two Spaniards are looking to continue their momentum and move up the leaderboard. Playing in Spain, they will have the home course and fan advantage.

