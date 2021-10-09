    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch ACCIONA Open de Espana, Third Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With two days in the books and the cut line set, the top 80 golfers in Spain head into today looking to make some noise on the leaderboard at the ACCIONA Open de Espana.
    Author:

    Wil Besseling (13 under par) took control of the leaderboard with his second straight day of very impressive golf. He shot a seven-under 64 on Thursday then followed it with a six-under 65 yesterday to take over the lead. 

    Besseling did that by shooting an impressive 13 birdies and zero shots over par in 36 holes. Right on his heels is No. 1 ranked Jon Rahm (12 under par), a trio at 11 under and another trio at 10 under for the tournament. Things are still wide open in Spain with today giving several golfers the opportunity to make a move up the leaderboard.

    How to Watch ACCIONA Open de Espana:

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

    TV: The Golf Channel

    Watch ACCIONA Open de Espana, Third Round online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Rahm had a solid overall day, allowing for him to stay in second place, with three birdies, one eagle and a bogey on his card.

    Heading into Friday, Rahm was one stroke behind Ross McGowan who was at the top of the leaderboard. After a modest -1 yesterday, McGowan is now T3 with Shubhankar Sharma and Adri Arnaus at 11 under overall.

    The best rounds of the day yesterday went to Sharma and Arnaus, who both shot a 64. Sharma was all over the place to start, then found his rhythm after two bogeys, a birdie and an eagle through five holes. From there, he shot six under on the back nine to vault up the leaderboard.

    Arnaus took a different path with zero shots over par and seven birdies spread out nicely throughout the course.

    Saturday is always a big day on the golf course, as everyone below the leader looks to make a move: more risks and more rewards. With Rahm at the top of the leaderboard with Besseling, he has to feel that pressure too.

