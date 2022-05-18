How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Hadwin finished 64th in the PGA Championship in 2021, shooting a +8 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Hadwin's Statistics
- Hadwin has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
9
-7
$525,000
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
Time
/EST
