How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Adam Hadwin putts on the 18th green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin finished 64th in the PGA Championship in 2021, shooting a +8 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hadwin's Statistics

Hadwin has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 9 -7 $525,000

Regional restrictions apply.