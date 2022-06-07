How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Adam Hadwin plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Adam Hadwin finished the weekend at -2, good for an 18th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 trying for an improved score.

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Hadwin's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Hadwin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000

Regional restrictions apply.