How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Adam Hadwin finished the weekend at -2, good for an 18th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 trying for an improved score.
How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Hadwin's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Hadwin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
