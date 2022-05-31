Skip to main content

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Adam Hadwin hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 coming off a 71st-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.

Hadwin's Statistics

  • Hadwin has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
  • In Hadwin's last eight entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 42nd.
  • In his last eight attempts at this course, he's made the cut five times.
  • Hadwin didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 19-22

PGA Championship

71

+12

$24,250

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

+2

$0

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

26

-7

$54,844

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

4

-10

$344,000

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

7

-12

$228,930

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
