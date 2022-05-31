How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Hadwin hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 coming off a 71st-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Hadwin's Statistics
- Hadwin has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- In Hadwin's last eight entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 42nd.
- In his last eight attempts at this course, he's made the cut five times.
- Hadwin didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
4
-10
$344,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
7
-12
$228,930
