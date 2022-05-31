How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 3, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Adam Hadwin hits a tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 2- 5 coming off a 71st-place finish in the PGA Championship in his last tournament.

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC

Hadwin's Statistics

Hadwin has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In Hadwin's last eight entries to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish at the course is 42nd.

In his last eight attempts at this course, he's made the cut five times.

Hadwin didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 4 -10 $344,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 7 -12 $228,930

