Adam Hadwin at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Adam Hadwin putts on the 18th green during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Hadwin's Statistics

Hadwin has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hadwin has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 26 -7 $54,844

Regional restrictions apply.