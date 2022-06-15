Adam Hadwin at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 16-19

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Hadwin hits the links June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club following a 35th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada his last time in competition.
How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Hadwin's Statistics
- Hadwin has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hadwin has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
26
-7
$54,844
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
