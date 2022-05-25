How to Watch Adam Long at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Long struggled, missing the cut at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 in Fort Worth, Texas.
How to Watch Adam Long at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Long's Statistics
- Long has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Long has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Long last played at Colonial Country Club in 2021 and placed 20th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
