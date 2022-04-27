How to Watch Adam Long at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Adam Long is in 21st position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Adam Long at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Long's Statistics
- Long has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Long has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
How To Watch
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
