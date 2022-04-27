Skip to main content

How to Watch Adam Long at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Long plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 Mexico Open is underway, and Adam Long is in 21st position with a score of -4.

How to Watch Adam Long at the Mexico Open

Long's Statistics

  • Long has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Long has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

12

-9

$140,667

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

35

-5

$41,925

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

MC

-2

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

46

-1

$57,700

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

