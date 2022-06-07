How to Watch Adam Long at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Long plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Adam Long missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. He'll be after a better result June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Adam Long at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club

Long's Statistics

Long has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Long has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667

