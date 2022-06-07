How to Watch Adam Long at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Adam Long missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. He'll be after a better result June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Adam Long at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Long's Statistics
- Long has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Long has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
How To Watch
