How to Watch Adam Long at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Long, the No. 198 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 26th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Long's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Long has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Long has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Long has an average finish of 39th over his last four trips to this course.
- Long has two made cuts in his last four attempts at Muirfield Village GC.
- In his most recent appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Long placed 26th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
