Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Long plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Long, the No. 198 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 26th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC June 2- 5.

How to Watch Adam Long at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Long's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Long has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Long has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Long has an average finish of 39th over his last four trips to this course.

Long has two made cuts in his last four attempts at Muirfield Village GC.

In his most recent appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Long placed 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +1 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925

