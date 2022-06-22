How to Watch Adam Long at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada, Adam Long posted a 21st-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming for better results.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Long's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Long has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+1
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
