How to Watch Adam Long at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Long enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 15th-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Long's Statistics
- Long will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Long has finished below par nine times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Long has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
15
-10
$104,187
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
46
-1
$57,700
