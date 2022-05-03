How to Watch Adam Long at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Long plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Long enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 15th-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Adam Long at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV

Long's Statistics

Long will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Long has finished below par nine times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Long has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 15 -10 $104,187 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 35 -5 $41,925 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 46 -1 $57,700

